Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Just in time for the holidays, Hasbro has introduced a gift for those millennials in your life-- an updated version of its time-honored board game, Monopoly, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. The new version of the game is called, simply, Monopoly for Millennials and it focuses, not on amassing real estate but on pop culture experiences such as eating at a vegan restaurant and attending a music festival.

Forget about buying up properties, says Hasbro, you can’t afford it. The company also says it came up with the idea for Monopoly for Millennials because: "Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race."