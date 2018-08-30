San Luis Library will host “Origins: Art Without Borders”

San Luis, Arizona - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the San Luis Library will host “Origins: Art Without Borders,” their 5th Annual Art Exhibition featuring the artwork of local artists, from September 13th through October 15th, 2018.

The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony at 1075 N 6th Avenue on Thursday, September 13th, at 5:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.



“Origins: Art Without Borders” is a collaboration of Arizona Western College, Museo Regional de San Luis, Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexican Consulate and the San Luis Library. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.