Down the rabbit hole

Yuma, Arizona - And you thought the White Rabbit was the fictional character in Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland who leads Alice into Wonderland down the rabbit hole.

Well, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens, he’s for real. Londoners who commute via buses and the tube, as they say in England, took to social media to keep track of the mysterious bunny’s whereabouts. And, some of them have shared snapshots of the cute critter. Others posted comments such as “I saw him on the overground to hackney the other day.. he’s very busy & important, rarely late” and “I have seen that bloody rabbit in Hackney, was sure I was hallucinating.”