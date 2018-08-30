Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Wellton Style

Wellton, Arizona - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) at the Wellton Library with movies, crafts, and lotería!

Wednesday, September 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 12:00 p.m.

Movies in Spanish/Hispanic Films

Enjoy movies in Spanish including classics and Hispanic-themed films. English subtitles available for most films.



Saturday, September 15th @ 1:00 p.m.

Family Movie

Join us for an animated film about a boy who journeys to the Land of the Dead to seek forgiveness from his ancestors and lift a curse.



Saturday, September 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Lotería

Enjoy playing lotería (bingo) with your family, friends, and library staff! Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.



Saturday, September 22nd @ 1:00 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Dolls

Create and decorate dolls for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Halloween. Hot glue guns will be used. Ages 10 and older welcome.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.