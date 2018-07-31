The good thief

Clinton, Arkansas - She left her wallet, containing $160, at a Walmart store in Clinton. She returned and retrieved the wallet but found that a thief had removed the cash. But the crook turned out to be “a good thief” and, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens, a few days later anonymously dropped off an envelope at the police station.

It contained the stolen cash and a note addressed: "To the lady that left her wallet at Walmart.” It read, in part, “please forgive me as I always strive to have integrity, and that day I failed miserably."