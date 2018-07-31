Parmesan roasted cauliflower

Yuma, Arizona - Here's a great side dish to try this weekend with cauliflower. Then, after you master this technique, try it with broccoli, Brussels sprouts or a combination.

These recipes are created by the executive wellness chef and registered dietitians at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.

Watch: Parmesan roasted cauliflower.

PARMESAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

Serves 6

½ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups small cauliflower florets

Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Heat oven to 375 F. Lightly coat an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs, cheese, oil, lemon zest, basil, paprika and salt. Use your hands to evenly combine the mixture.

Place the cauliflower in boiling water for 3 minutes; drain. Place the cauliflower in the baking dish and sprinkle the bread crumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake for about 15 minutes or until crust is lightly brown.

Nutritional information per ½ cup: 84 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g transfat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 163 mg sodium; 6 g total carbohydrate; 1 g dietary fiber; 1 g total sugars; 3 g protein.