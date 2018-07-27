Travel Scams in Full Swing During Summer Months Precautionary Steps to be a Savvy Traveler

Phoenix, Arizona - With temperatures skyrocketing into triple digits, many Arizonans are scrambling to book getaways in cooler places to beat the heat. Before you book a hotel, Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to warn consumers about the latest travel scams and how to avoid them. By following the tips below, Arizona consumers can stay safe, avoid the scams, and make the most of their vacations.

“Booking your travel arrangements through trusted sources, asking questions, and reading the fine print are the first steps in avoiding vacation nightmares,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Paying attention to the details when planning your trip can help keep your family safe and allow you to rest a little easier on the road.”



Some of the top tips include: