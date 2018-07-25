Family Activities at the Wellton Library

Wellton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Wednesday, August 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Tween Gaming

Tweens ages 10-12 are invited to play video games in the children’s area.



Wednesday, August 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Craft

Teens can enjoy a different craft project each week. (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, August 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Friday, August 3rd, 17th, 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



Tuesday, August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Tuesday, August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox and Wii games! (Ages 13-17)



Friday, August 10th & 24th @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.



Tuesday, August 21st @ 3:30 p.m.

Maker Time

Ages 5-12 are invited to use the library’s Maker’s Cart to work on a project or a piece of art.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.