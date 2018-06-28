Wildman Phil

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy a live reptile and comedy show and meet some creepy crawly critters when Wildman Phil visits Yuma County Libraries July 10th-12th!

There is no charge to attend this family-friendly program.



Tuesday, July 10th

10:00 a.m. - Dateland Library • 1300 S Avenue 64E, Dateland AZ

2:00 p.m. - Wellton Library • 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton AZ

5:00 p.m. - Foothills Library • 13226 E South Frontage Road, Yuma AZ



Wednesday, July 11th

10:00 a.m. - Roll Library • 5151 S Avenue 39E Roll, AZ

2:00 p.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ

4:30 p.m. - Heritage Library • 350 S Third Avenue, Yuma AZ



Thursday, July 12th

10:30 a.m. - Somerton Library • 240 Canal Street, Somerton AZ

1:30 p.m. - San Luis Library • 1075 N 6th Avenue, San Luis AZ