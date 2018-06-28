Love DIY?

Wellton, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Wellton Library offers crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Friday, July 6th @ 10:30 a.m.

Kindness Rocks

Spread a little kindness by painting a positive message on a rock.



Friday, July 13th @ 10:30 a.m.

Paperback Wreath

Repurpose an old book by turning it into a decorative wreath.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.