Love DIY?

Details

Wellton, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Wellton Library offers crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.

Friday, July 6th @ 10:30 a.m.
Kindness Rocks
Spread a little kindness by painting a positive message on a rock.

Friday, July 13th @ 10:30 a.m.
Paperback Wreath
Repurpose an old book by turning it into a decorative wreath.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.