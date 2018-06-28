Somerton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Somerton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.



Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 3rd @ 10:30 a.m.

Cardboard Guitars

Design and create the ultimate guitar!



Tuesday, July 3rd & 31st @ 1:00 p.m.

Tween Wii

Challenge your friends to “Super Mario Kart” to determine the true king of the Mushroom Kingdom racing circuits! (Ages 8-12)



Thursday, July 5th @ 10:30 a.m.

Shaker Craft

Make some music with a simple shaker craft.



Thursday, July 5th @ 1:00 p.m.

Bicycle Safety

Learn bicycle safety tips from the Somerton Police Department!



Thursday, July 5th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Musical Boxes

Design your own music box with supplies provided by the library! (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, July 5th @ 4:00 p.m.

Tween Guitar Hero

Challenge your friends and find out who is the ultimate rock legend! (Ages 8-12)



Thursday, July 5th & 19th @ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, July 13th & 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

PS3 Gaming

Compete with friends playing the library’s PlayStation 3. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, July 6th @ 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy storytime in their pajamas!



Friday, July 6th & 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Card Game Club

Learn how to play Vanguard, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other popular card games. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, July 6th & 20th @ 4:00 p.m.

Pokémon Go

Trainers of all ages can catch Pokémon in and around the library!



Saturday, July 7th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Dance Dance Revolution

Battle it out on the dance floor with a Dance Dance Revolution Challenge!



Saturday, July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-2149. (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, July 10th @ 10:30 a.m.

Wind Chime Craft

Design your own wind chimes with supplies provided by the library! Materials provided on a first come, first served basis.



Tuesday, July 10th @ 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25th @ 1:00 p.m.

Board Games for Kids

Enjoy playing board games at the library. Bring in a favorite game, or play one of ours! (Ages 5+)



Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, July 11th @ 1:00 p.m.

Rainstick Craft

Use everyday household items to make a soothing rainstick.



Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Yu-Gi-Oh Club

Trade cards, fight battles, and have fun with friends! (Ages 13-18)



Wednesday, July 11th @ 5:30 p.m.

Safety Awareness

Learn how to stay safe at home and in public places with tips from the Somerton Police Department.



Thursday, July 12th @ 10:30 a.m.

Wildman Phil

Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!



Thursday, July 12th & 26th @ 1:00 p.m.

Builder’s Club

Build and share ideas with fellow LEGO fans! (Ages 6-12)



Thursday, July 12th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Sand Bottles

Make a one-of-a-kind masterpiece with colored sand and a bottle! (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, July 12th & 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Board Games for Teens

Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, July 13th & 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills.



Saturday, July 14th @ 10:30 a.m.

Summer Reading Grand Finale

Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with a 50’s themed party! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.



Saturday, July 14th @ 11:30 a.m.

Teen Summer Reading Grand Finale

Wrap up summer reading with music-themed challenges! (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, July 17th @ 10:30 a.m.

Play-Doh Play Time

Make anything you can imagine out of Play-Doh!



Wednesday, July 18th @ 1:00 p.m.

Paper Bag Kite

Join us for D.I.Y. kite-making!



Thursday, July 19th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult to enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, July 20th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy books, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish! Children will also participate in enrichment activities and/or crafts that will help build language and literacy skills.



Saturday, July 21st @ 10:30 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 627-2149 to register.



Tuesday, July 24th @ 1:00 p.m.

Straw Airplanes

Design a dynamic airplane using straws and other materials provided by the library! Supplies provided on a first come, first served basis.



Thursday, July 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Coloring Club for Kids

Children of all ages are invited to chill out and color!



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.