Somerton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Somerton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.
Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.
Tuesday, July 3rd @ 10:30 a.m.
Cardboard Guitars
Design and create the ultimate guitar!
Tuesday, July 3rd & 31st @ 1:00 p.m.
Tween Wii
Challenge your friends to “Super Mario Kart” to determine the true king of the Mushroom Kingdom racing circuits! (Ages 8-12)
Thursday, July 5th @ 10:30 a.m.
Shaker Craft
Make some music with a simple shaker craft.
Thursday, July 5th @ 1:00 p.m.
Bicycle Safety
Learn bicycle safety tips from the Somerton Police Department!
Thursday, July 5th @ 2:00 p.m.
Teen Musical Boxes
Design your own music box with supplies provided by the library! (Ages 13-18)
Thursday, July 5th @ 4:00 p.m.
Tween Guitar Hero
Challenge your friends and find out who is the ultimate rock legend! (Ages 8-12)
Thursday, July 5th & 19th @ 4:00 p.m.
Friday, July 13th & 27th @ 4:00 p.m.
PS3 Gaming
Compete with friends playing the library’s PlayStation 3. (Ages 13-18)
Friday, July 6th @ 10:30 a.m.
Pajama Storytime
Children ages 3-5 can enjoy storytime in their pajamas!
Friday, July 6th & 20th @ 3:00 p.m.
Card Game Club
Learn how to play Vanguard, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other popular card games. (Ages 13-18)
Friday, July 6th & 20th @ 4:00 p.m.
Pokémon Go
Trainers of all ages can catch Pokémon in and around the library!
Saturday, July 7th @ 1:00 p.m.
Teen Dance Dance Revolution
Battle it out on the dance floor with a Dance Dance Revolution Challenge!
Saturday, July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.
Teen Movies
Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-2149. (Ages 13-18)
Tuesday, July 10th @ 10:30 a.m.
Wind Chime Craft
Design your own wind chimes with supplies provided by the library! Materials provided on a first come, first served basis.
Tuesday, July 10th @ 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 25th @ 1:00 p.m.
Board Games for Kids
Enjoy playing board games at the library. Bring in a favorite game, or play one of ours! (Ages 5+)
Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.
BabyTime
Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.
Wednesday, July 11th @ 1:00 p.m.
Rainstick Craft
Use everyday household items to make a soothing rainstick.
Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.
Yu-Gi-Oh Club
Trade cards, fight battles, and have fun with friends! (Ages 13-18)
Wednesday, July 11th @ 5:30 p.m.
Safety Awareness
Learn how to stay safe at home and in public places with tips from the Somerton Police Department.
Thursday, July 12th @ 10:30 a.m.
Wildman Phil
Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!
Thursday, July 12th & 26th @ 1:00 p.m.
Builder’s Club
Build and share ideas with fellow LEGO fans! (Ages 6-12)
Thursday, July 12th @ 2:00 p.m.
Teen Sand Bottles
Make a one-of-a-kind masterpiece with colored sand and a bottle! (Ages 13-18)
Thursday, July 12th & 26th @ 4:00 p.m.
Board Games for Teens
Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours. (Ages 13-18)
Friday, July 13th & 27th @ 10:30 a.m.
Storytime
Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills.
Saturday, July 14th @ 10:30 a.m.
Summer Reading Grand Finale
Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with a 50’s themed party! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.
Saturday, July 14th @ 11:30 a.m.
Teen Summer Reading Grand Finale
Wrap up summer reading with music-themed challenges! (Ages 13-18)
Tuesday, July 17th @ 10:30 a.m.
Play-Doh Play Time
Make anything you can imagine out of Play-Doh!
Wednesday, July 18th @ 1:00 p.m.
Paper Bag Kite
Join us for D.I.Y. kite-making!
Thursday, July 19th @ 4:00 p.m.
Family Storytime
Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult to enjoy stories and songs.
Friday, July 20th @ 10:30 a.m.
Bilingual Storytime
Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy books, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish! Children will also participate in enrichment activities and/or crafts that will help build language and literacy skills.
Saturday, July 21st @ 10:30 a.m.
Sensory Storytime
Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 627-2149 to register.
Tuesday, July 24th @ 1:00 p.m.
Straw Airplanes
Design a dynamic airplane using straws and other materials provided by the library! Supplies provided on a first come, first served basis.
Thursday, July 26th @ 10:30 a.m.
Coloring Club for Kids
Children of all ages are invited to chill out and color!
The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.