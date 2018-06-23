Programs, crafts, and fun San Luis style

San Luis, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for programs, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.



Tuesday, July 3rd @ 1:00 p.m.

Coding 101

Join us for a fun and easy program that’s perfect for all skill levels.



Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-8344. (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 7th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 6+ are invited to become Lego Architects and design and build their own creations. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Thursday, July 5th @ 4:30 p.m.

Teens Rock!

Enjoy crafts, snacks, games, and music while you hang out with friends. (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, July 5th @ 5:00 p.m.

Karaokeando

Let’s rock together and sing songs that the whole family can enjoy!



Friday, July 6th & 13th @ 12:00 p.m.

Family Storytime (bilingual)

Children and their favorite adult can enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, July 6th & 13th @ 2:00 p.m.

Rockin’ the Legos Contest

Put your building skills to the test and compete in our music-themed Lego contest! The winner will be announced at the summer reading finale on July 14th. (Ages 12 and younger)



Friday, July 6th @ 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11th @ 4:00 p.m.

Painting Rocks!

Turn an ordinary rock into a work of art! All ages welcome.



Friday, July 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Table Games for Teens

Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours. (Ages 13-18)



Wednesday, July 11th @ 12:00 p.m.

Nacho-average BabyTime! (bilingual)

Join us for a mariachi-themed storytime! Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, July 11th @ 3:00 p.m.

Guess the Song

Think you know the lyrics to today’s most popular songs? Put your music knowledge to the test, and enjoy snacks and prizes! (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, July 12th @ 1:30 p.m.

Wildman Phil

Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!



Saturday, July 14th @ 2:00 p.m.

Summer Reading Grand Finale

Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with snacks, activities, and a raffle! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.



Wednesday, July 18th & 25th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Summer Games

Play your favorite video games on the big screen!



Wednesday, July 18th & 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Crafts

Bring the whole family and enjoy a different craft!



Friday, July 27th @ 9:00 a.m.

5th Annual Back to School Fair

Discover the resources you need to be ready for the new school year and the after school activities that the library offers for you and your family! Representatives from community agencies will provide additional information about services they provide. Students of all ages will receive a backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last) courtesy of the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc., the San Luis Fund, and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.