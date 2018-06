Up for bids

Houston, Texas - A Houston, homeowner didn’t wait for potential buyers to start a bidding war when he put his house up for sale. He took matters into his own hands right from the get-go, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

He posted a for sale sign on his lawn that read “Asking Price $1 – Please submit best offer.” The five-bedroom home is appraised at more than $250,000.