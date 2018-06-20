One tough granny

Yuma, Arizona - A rabid bobcat messed with the wrong granny in Hart County, Georgia. The Association of Mature American Citizens says that when the animal attacked 67-year-old DeDe Phillips recently she fought back.

She suffered numerous bites and scratches but managed to grab the cat by the neck, strangling it to death with her bare hands. “It caught me slightly on my face, but I got him before he could do much damage there,” she told reporters. Ms. Phillips had just put a bumper sticker on her truck when the incident occurred. It read: "Women who behave rarely make history."