Japanese Taiko Drums

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums when drummer Eileen Morgan visits Yuma County Libraries June 13th – 16th! There is no charge to attend.

All ages welcome!



Wednesday, June 13th

10:00 a.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ

12:30 p.m. - Heritage Library • 350 S Third Avenue, Yuma AZ

4:00 p.m. - Roll Library • 5151 S Avenue 39E Roll, AZ



Thursday, June 14th

10:30 a.m. - Foothills Library • 13226 E South Frontage Road, Yuma AZ

2:00 p.m. - Dateland Library • 1300 S Avenue 64E, Dateland AZ



Friday, June 15th

12:30 p.m. - Somerton Library • 240 Canal Street, Somerton AZ

3:00 p.m. - San Luis Library • 1075 N 6th Avenue, San Luis AZ



Saturday, June 16th

10:00 a.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ

2:00 p.m. - Wellton Library • 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton AZ