Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums when drummer Eileen Morgan visits Yuma County Libraries June 13th – 16th! There is no charge to attend.
All ages welcome!
Wednesday, June 13th
10:00 a.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ
12:30 p.m. - Heritage Library • 350 S Third Avenue, Yuma AZ
4:00 p.m. - Roll Library • 5151 S Avenue 39E Roll, AZ
Thursday, June 14th
10:30 a.m. - Foothills Library • 13226 E South Frontage Road, Yuma AZ
2:00 p.m. - Dateland Library • 1300 S Avenue 64E, Dateland AZ
Friday, June 15th
12:30 p.m. - Somerton Library • 240 Canal Street, Somerton AZ
3:00 p.m. - San Luis Library • 1075 N 6th Avenue, San Luis AZ
Saturday, June 16th
10:00 a.m. - Main Library • 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ
2:00 p.m. - Wellton Library • 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton AZ