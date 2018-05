Two’s company, three’s a crowd

Camillus, New York - Mr. and Mrs. Rotondo of Camillus, enjoyed being empty nesters so when their 30-year-old son, Michael, who had returned home for a temporary stay, refused to leave, mom and dad presented him with eviction notices.

Michael ignored them, so his parents took him to court. The judge found in favor of the parents and ordered their son to leave, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.