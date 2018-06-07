Head over heels for cheese

Brockworth, England - Dozens of contestants took part in the annual Cheese Rolling contest recently in in Brockworth, England, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Cheese chasers from far and wide lined up at the top of a hill, described by some as “ridiculously” steep. When the referee let loose an eight pound wheel of double Gloucestershire cheese, they started running after it, most of them tumbling down the slope in a frenzy to capture the buttery concoction. A veteran of the annual event, Chris Anderson, whose cheese of choice is cheddar, took home the first prize, which not surprisingly was the wheel of cheese.