Family Activities Roll Library style

Roll, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages can enjoy summer reading at the Roll Library! There is no charge to attend any program.

Wednesday, June 6th @ 9:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.



Wednesday, June 6th @ 2:00 p.m.

Family Movie

Enjoy an animated movie about a singing competition! All ages welcome.



Friday, June 8th @ 1:00 p.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs, and make your own rain stick! (Ages 5 and younger)



Friday, June 8th @ 3:00 p.m.

Guitar Hero

Tweens and Teens can rock out on the library’s Wii and PS3!



Wednesday, June 13th @ 4:00 p.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!



Friday, June 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:00 a.m.

STEM Programs

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.



Friday, June 15th @ 11:30 a.m.

Storytime with First Smiles

Learn how to have a healthy smile with First Smiles! (Ages 5 and younger)



Wednesday, June 20th @ 10:00 a.m.

Border Patrol Boot Camp

Teens can get fit at the library! Border patrol agents will lead you through stretches, mild exercises, and teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. (Ages 13-18) A waiver form with parent/guardian signature is required to participate. Forms may be picked up in advance or may be filled out before the start of the event.



Wednesday, June 20th @ 1:00 p.m.

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

Meet the furry heroes of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit! Learn all about these hard-working canines as the dogs and their handlers demonstrate how they train and what their daily duties look like.



Friday, June 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Tie-Dye T-shirts

Transform an old T-shirt with tie-dye! Please bring your own white or light-colored shirt. (Ages 5+)



Wednesday, June 27th @ 9:30 a.m.

Painting Class for Kids

Create a masterpiece with supplies provided by the library!



Wednesday, June 27th @ 1:00 p.m.

Cooking with Rocky

Learn how to make meals and snacks that are nutritious and delicious!



Friday, June 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



The Roll Library is located inside Mohawk Elementary School at 5151 S Avenue 39E in Roll, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-3701.