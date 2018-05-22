Somerton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Somerton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Friday, June 1st, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills.



Friday, June 1st & 15th @ 3:00 p.m.

Card Game Club

Learn how to play Vanguard, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other popular card games. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, June 1st & 15th @ 4:00 p.m.

Pokémon Go

Trainers of all ages can catch Pokémon in and around the library!



Saturday, June 2nd @ 10:30 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for ‘Just Dance’ gaming! All ages welcome.



Saturday, June 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-2149. (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, June 5th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Tambourine Craft

This easy paper plate tambourine craft will have you making music in no time!



Tuesday, June 5th & 26th @ 1:00 p.m.

Tween Wii

Challenge your friends to “Super Mario Kart” to determine the true king of the Mushroom Kingdom racing circuits! (Ages 8-12)



Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, June 6th @ 1:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Maracas

Make your own maracas using a few simple household items!



Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

Yu-Gi-Oh Club

Trade cards, fight battles, and have fun with friends! (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, June 7th & 28th @ 10:30 a.m.

Builder’s Club

Build and share ideas with fellow LEGO fans! (Ages 6-12)



Thursday, June 7th @ 4:00 p.m.

Disney Song Trivia

Test your knowledge of songs from Disney and Pixar movies!



Thursday, June 7th & 28th @ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, June 8th & 22nd @ 4:00 p.m.

PS3 Gaming

Compete with friends playing the library’s PlayStation 3. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, June 8th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy books, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish! Children will also participate in enrichment activities and/or crafts that will help build language and literacy skills.



Saturday, June 9th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Castanets

You’ll be flamenco dancing in no time with these snappy D.I.Y. castanets!



Tuesday, June 12th @ 10:30 a.m.

Music Charm Bracelets

Display your love of a music with a homemade charm bracelet! (Ages 5+)



Wednesday, June 13th & 27th @ 1:00 p.m.

Board Games for Kids

Enjoy playing board games at the library. Bring in a favorite game, or play one of ours! (Ages 5+)



Thursday, June 14th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Spin Drum

Create funky beats with your own spin drum!



Thursday, June 14th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult to enjoy stories and songs.



Thursday, June 14th @ 4:00 p.m.

Board Games for Teens

Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours. (Ages 13-18)



Friday, June 15th @ 12:30 p.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums! All ages welcome.



Saturday, June 16th @ 10:30 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 627-2149 to register.



Saturday, June 16th @ 11:00 a.m.

Teen Musical Cubes

Design your own music-themed puzzle cube. (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, June 19th @ 10:30 a.m.

Painting to Music

Get creative and interpret music through painting! All ages welcome



Wednesday, June 20th @ 1:00 p.m.

Groovy Shirts

Transform an old T-shirt with tie-dye! Please bring your own white or light-colored shirt. (Ages 5+)



Thursday, June 21st @ 10:30 a.m.

Coloring Club for Kids

Children of all ages are invited to chill out and color!



Thursday, June 21st @ 4:00 p.m.

Karaoke

Sing the afternoon away to your favorite tunes!



Tuesday, June 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Harmonicas

Make your own harmonica out of Popsicle sticks.



Wednesday, June 27th @ 12:00 p.m.

Border Patrol Boot Camp

Teens can get fit at the library! Border patrol agents will lead you through stretches, mild exercises, and teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. (Ages 13-18) A waiver form with parent/guardian signature is required to participate. Forms may be picked up in advance or may be filled out before the start of the event.



Thursday, June 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



Friday, June 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Dance Dance Revolution

Battle it out on the dance floor with a Dance Dance Revolution Challenge!



Saturday, June 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Rattle

Recycle a water bottle into a fun rattle!



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.