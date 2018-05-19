Crafts for Adults Wellton Style

Wellton, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Wellton Library offers crafts for adults every Friday in June! Try new projects and make new friends.
There is no charge to attend.
Friday, June 1st @ 11:30 a.m.
D.I.Y. Window Clings
Design and create custom clings to brighten up a window.
Friday, June 8th @ 10:30 a.m.
Kindness Rocks
Spread a little kindness by painting a positive message on a rock.
Friday, June 15th @ 10:30 a.m.
Sheet Music Candle Holders
Create a music-themed candle holder.
Friday, June 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.
Rock Dot Art
Lots of dots of paint turn ordinary rocks into works of art. Rocks (and all other supplies) provided.
Friday, June 29th @ 10:30 a.m.
Painted Book Bags
Personalize a book bag with paint.
The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.