Crafts for Adults Wellton Style

Wellton, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Wellton Library offers crafts for adults every Friday in June! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Friday, June 1st @ 11:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Window Clings

Design and create custom clings to brighten up a window.



Friday, June 8th @ 10:30 a.m.

Kindness Rocks

Spread a little kindness by painting a positive message on a rock.



Friday, June 15th @ 10:30 a.m.

Sheet Music Candle Holders

Create a music-themed candle holder.



Friday, June 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Rock Dot Art

Lots of dots of paint turn ordinary rocks into works of art. Rocks (and all other supplies) provided.



Friday, June 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

Painted Book Bags

Personalize a book bag with paint.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.