The Stars Are Fire by Anita Shreve

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Wellton Library Book Club will meet Friday, June 1st, to discuss The Stars Are Fire by Anita Shreve at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

The club meets the first Friday of every month through October. Books are available for checkout at the service desk at the Wellton Library, located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.