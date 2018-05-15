They’d rather smell the roses

Parrish, Alabama - The 982 residents of Parrish, have had a few choice words for the eight million or more residents of New York City, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It seems that a trainload of big city human waste bound for the Big Sky landfill, 20 miles east of Parrish, came to a screeching, smelly halt in the middle of town more than two months ago. And, it’s been emitting a very unpleasant odor ever since. Town folk have had to curtail outdoor activities and are hoping that what they call the “poop train” will continue its journey soon—preferably before the warm weather sets in.