Inventive minds

Yuma, Arizona - Rube Goldberg is alive and well and living in the hearts and minds of many a would-be inventor.

Take Canadian Lego aficionado Iouri Petoukhov who built a contraption with his Lego bricks that serves up bacon and eggs, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. Meanwhile, it took an inventor in Iowa two months to complete his Rube Goldberg tape dispenser that uses Ping-Pong balls to trigger a series of seemingly impossible chain reactions that minutes later dispenses Scotch tape.