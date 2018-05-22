Dateland Family Activities

Dateland, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages can enjoy summer reading at the Dateland Library! There is no charge to attend any program.

Monday, June 4th & 11th @ 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 5th & 12th @ 10:00 a.m.

STEM Programs

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.



Tuesday, June 5th @ 9:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.



Thursday, June 7th @ 10:00 a.m.

Border Patrol Boot Camp

Teens can get fit at the library! Border patrol agents will lead you through stretches, mild exercises, and teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. (Ages 13-18) A waiver form with parent/guardian signature is required to participate. Forms may be picked up in advance or may be filled out before the start of the event.



Tuesday, June 12th @ 10:00 a.m.

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

Meet the furry heroes of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit! Learn all about these hard-working canines as the dogs and their handlers demonstrate how they train and what their daily duties look like.



Thursday, June 14th @ 10:00 a.m.

Storytime with First Smiles

Learn how to have a healthy smile with First Smiles! (Ages 5 and younger)



Thursday, June 14th @ 2:00 p.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!



Tuesday, June 19th @ 2:00 p.m.

Family Movie

Enjoy an animated movie about an aspiring musician who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. All ages welcome!



Friday, June 21st @ 1:00 p.m.

Tie-Dye T-shirts

Transform an old T-shirt with tie-dye! Please bring your own white or light-colored shirt. (Ages 5+)



Tuesday, June 26th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



Thursday, June 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs, and make your own rain stick! (Ages 5 and younger)



Thursday, June 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Guitar Hero

Tweens and Teens can rock out on the library’s Wii and PS3!

The Dateland Library is located inside Dateland Elementary School at 1300 S Avenue 64E in Dateland, AZ. For more information, call (928) 454-2242.