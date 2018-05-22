Dateland Family Activities

Dateland, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages can enjoy summer reading at the Dateland Library! There is no charge to attend any program.
Monday, June 4th & 11th @ 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, June 5th & 12th @ 10:00 a.m.
STEM Programs
Ages 6-12 can participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.
Tuesday, June 5th @ 9:00 a.m.
“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party
Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.
Thursday, June 7th @ 10:00 a.m.
Border Patrol Boot Camp
Teens can get fit at the library! Border patrol agents will lead you through stretches, mild exercises, and teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. (Ages 13-18) A waiver form with parent/guardian signature is required to participate. Forms may be picked up in advance or may be filled out before the start of the event.
Tuesday, June 12th @ 10:00 a.m.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit
Meet the furry heroes of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit! Learn all about these hard-working canines as the dogs and their handlers demonstrate how they train and what their daily duties look like.
Thursday, June 14th @ 10:00 a.m.
Storytime with First Smiles
Learn how to have a healthy smile with First Smiles! (Ages 5 and younger)
Thursday, June 14th @ 2:00 p.m.
Japanese Taiko Drums
Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!
Tuesday, June 19th @ 2:00 p.m.
Family Movie
Enjoy an animated movie about an aspiring musician who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. All ages welcome!
Friday, June 21st @ 1:00 p.m.
Tie-Dye T-shirts
Transform an old T-shirt with tie-dye! Please bring your own white or light-colored shirt. (Ages 5+)
Tuesday, June 26th @ 10:00 a.m.
The Balloon Cowboy
Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!
Thursday, June 28th @ 11:00 a.m.
Storytime
Enjoy stories and songs, and make your own rain stick! (Ages 5 and younger)
Thursday, June 28th @ 2:00 p.m.
Guitar Hero
Tweens and Teens can rock out on the library’s Wii and PS3!
The Dateland Library is located inside Dateland Elementary School at 1300 S Avenue 64E in Dateland, AZ. For more information, call (928) 454-2242.