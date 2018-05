Rags to riches

Kalamazoo, Michigan - And then there was the guy in Kalamazoo, who bought a lottery ticket, tucked it in his wallet and forgot it was there. Three months later he came across the ticket and decided to see if it might be worth something.

The man was pretty much broke and had even lost his house. He was living paycheck to paycheck, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. It turned out the ticket was worth $250,000.