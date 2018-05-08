One man’s trash

Seoul, South Korea - An airport janitor in South Korea just might become a genuine mega-millionaire in six months time.

The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] reports that he was cleaning out a garbage bin at the airport when he came across seven gold ingots wrapped in newspaper. If the gold, worth an estimated $325 million, is not linked to a crime and the owners don’t claim it by November, the authorities say the loot will be handed over to the janitor. If it is found to have been stolen, the janitor can still wind up with a reward of as much as $65 million. Either way it proves the old adage, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.