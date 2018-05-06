Ham, pineapple and asparagus crepes

Scottsdale, Arizona - Ham, pineapple and asparagus crepes: A crepe is a light, paper-thin pancake that is rolled up and filled with fruits or jams or meats, cheeses and vegetables. Here the crepes are filled with lean ham, asparagus, pineapple and cheese for a savory breakfast or lunch.

Number of servings

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 asparagus stalks, halved 4 prepackaged crepes, each about 8 inches in diameter 8 ounces reduced-sodium, extra-lean ham, thinly sliced 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained of juice 1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat CoJack (Colby and Monterey Jack) cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 350 F. Lightly coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

In a pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Add the asparagus. Cover and steam until tender-crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Heat the crepes in the microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or according to the package directions. Place 2 ounces of ham, 3 steamed asparagus stalks, 2 tablespoons pineapple and 2 tablespoons cheese on each crepe. Roll up and place seam-side down in the prepared baking dish.

Bake until the cheese melts, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately.