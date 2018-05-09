Cgear sand free mat - It’s a Sand Trap

Yuma, Arizona - It’s a Sand Trap!

Military tested and now…Family tested and Mother approved!

The military’s need to land helicopters in the sand brought technology to the common market place.

We are constantly developing new fabrics from plastic. This time we have a double layer of plastic mesh bound together at it’s edges by a binding to prevent rolling. This amazing sand free fabric is from www. Cgear-sandfree.com

The same fabric construction that keeps a helicopter from stirring up sand as it lands will do the same for us on the beaches and camping areas.

Dry sand will just sift through the double layer of fabric to the underside and not come into contact with your body or beach items.

The fabric also does not hold water and can easily be shaken dry.

Ever had a car full of sand to clean up when you return from your family outing to the beach or camping? Now you can have everyone dry off or sprinkle them off on the CGear sand free mat just in front of the car door they will climb into. All the sand is left behind under the mat. Feet and clothing are all sand free now. What a time saver when you return home. Shake the sand free mat. Fold and place in the trunk to use on the next trip.

Your sand free mat can double as a sun shade as well.

We love the Sand Fee mat for landing our drones on. Not as bit as a Military helicopter but they still kick up some sand.

We discovered a wonderful use for a sand free mat in the house as well. Under the kitty litter pan!! The cat now walks off the litter before she tracks it all over the floors near by. The cat also likes to roll on the mat and remove her shedding coat.

What will you use your sand free Cgear mat for?