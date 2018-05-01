The open road beckons

Yuma, Arizona - Harley-Davidson is offering a special kind of a 12-week internship to college students, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. The motorcycle manufacturer’s “job posting” speaks for itself. "We'll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road. And at the end of it all, you'll get to keep a bike.

Yep, you read that right. It's yours." The company is asking all participants to use social media to promote the wonders of motorcycling during their wanderings.