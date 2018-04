Play time for adults at the Wellton Library

Wellton, Arizona - It’s play time for adults at the Wellton Library! On Friday, May 11th, 18th, and 25th, the Wellton Library is hosting I’m Bored: Games Club at 11:00 a.m. Visit the library and enjoy different games every week. Bring a friend, or make a new one at the library!

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.