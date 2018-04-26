Spinach and mushroom soufflé

Yuma, Arizona - Soufflé has a reputation for being notoriously difficult. But this spinach and mushroom soufflé is an exception. And here's a tip: When you cook with pungent cheeses, like Gruyère, you only need a small amount for strong flavor. It saves on calories and fat.

Each week one of the 100+ tasty video recipes from the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program is featured on the Mayo Clinic News Network, just in time for you to try at the weekend. You can also have the recipes delivered via the Mayo Clinic App.

Ingredients

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs 1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter 6 cups spinach, stems removed 2 cups crimini mushrooms, chopped 1/4 teaspoon salt and ground black pepper, mixed 1 1/3 cup skim milk 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch plus 3 tablespoons cold water 1/4 cup Gruyere cheese Pinch of ground nutmeg 3 egg whites

Watch: Spinach and mushroom soufflé.