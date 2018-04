Cinco de Mayo craft

Somerton, Arizona - Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Somerton Library! On Wednesday, May 2nd, children ages 3-12 are invited to make mini-piñatas at 1:30 p.m.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.