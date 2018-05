“Éste es mi México” Drawing Contest

Somerton, Arizona - On Wednesday, May 16th, the Somerton Library is hosting a “Éste es mi México” Drawing Contest! Children ages 6-14 are invited to the library at 1:30 p.m. to draw a picture of their favorite place in Mexico and be entered to win this nationwide drawing contest!

There is no charge to participate.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.