Saga of the off off-ramp

Yuma, Arizona - Eric White, the owner of the Big Indian Smoke Shop on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation in upstate New York wanted to make it easier for customers to get to this store. So he started building his own Thruway exit leading directly to his establishment.

The authorities may not be able to put the kibosh on White’s roadwork, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. You’d think a permit would be required but a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration says the rules might be different on tribal land. The agency says it is looking into the matter.