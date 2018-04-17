The Wedding Chapel Era, 1928-1956

Wellton, Arizona - Hollywood elopements. “Marrying judges.” Competing wedding chapels that never closed. On Tuesday, May 1st, Librarian Jim Patrick will present “Married in Yuma: The Wedding Chapel Era, 1928-1956” at 5:30 p.m. at the Wellton Library. Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year!

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.