Día del Niño - Day of the Child

Somerton, Arizona - Celebrate Día del Niño (Day of the Child) at the Somerton Library! On Saturday, April 28th, children of all ages and their families are invited to enjoy a day of fishing, games, raffles, and prizes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

There is no charge to attend.



This program was made possible by a collaboration of the Somerton Library, the Arizona Fish and Game Department, and the City of Somerton Parks and Recreation Department.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.