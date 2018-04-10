They get younger every day

Bristol, Vermont - It appears that politics is no longer a game for the old, the wise and the sage, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Take Ethan Sonneborn who would be governor of Vermont one day soon, if he has his way. The 13-year-old eighth grader from Bristol, VT has put his hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination for the highest elected position in that state. There are no age restrictions for candidates in that state, but Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos there may be in the future. Does the kid have a chance? Conor Casey, the state’s Democratic Party Executive Director, says that having to go to school while on the campaign trail is the biggest challenge the boy faces. And then there is the fact that he’s too young to have a drivers’ license.