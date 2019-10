Latest News

Somerton, Arizona - On Saturday, October 19th, learn how to make “coronas de muertos” at 11:00 a.m. at the Somerton Library. Create a beautiful wreath of flowers for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)! Supplies will be provided.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.