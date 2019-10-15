In the blink of an eye

Latest News

Yuma, Arizona - Eventually everyone needs to blink, try as you may to win a “no blinking contest.” At most, it appears, you might keep your eyes wide open, without blinking, for as long as one hour, seventeen minutes and three seconds. That’s the record Paolo Ballesteros set in a recent televised challenge as part of a Philippine variety show, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Ballesteros may have a shot at making it into the Guinness Book of World Records, if they decide to create a “no blinking” category. By the way, the runner up in the Philippine contest had no chance. He was only able to keep his eyes open for a paltry 34 seconds before giving in to a reflexive blink.