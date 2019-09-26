No good deed goes unrewarded

Latest News

Ames, Iowa - It started out as a joke, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. But it ended up as a gesture of kindness when 24-year-old Carson King managed to get his poster on TV during an Iowa State football game. It asked viewers to use their Venmo digital payment apps to send him beer money and they did just that.

It wasn’t long before the “unexpected” happened and he found that $400 had been deposited into his account. The sum quickly grew to $20,000. In the meantime, King said he had a change of heart. Instead of beer he would donate his newfound wealth to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. His request for beer money went viral and days later, the New York Post reported that the amount of King’s contribution had risen to over a million dollars and counting - a worthy donation for the children’s hospital. The Busch Brewery took care of King for his generosity; they’re providing him with a year’s worth of beer.