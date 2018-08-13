FBI and DEA Chasing the Dragon Showing

Phoenix, Arizona - Opioid addiction knows no boundaries. Next week, the FBI and DEA are teaming up to raise awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid addiction. The two agencies are inviting the media and members of the public to attend a free screening of ‘Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict’, followed by a panel discussion. This event will be held in Phoenix on August 15, 2018.

News cameras are welcome at the event. Media interviews are available before the showing and after the panel discussion. Interviews are also available, upon request, leading up to the event.

475 N. 5th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85004 When: Wednesday, August 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Panel members include:

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon

DEA Special Agent in Charge Doug Coleman

Public Information Officer Stephanie Siete—Community Bridges, Inc.

Acting Associate Dean for Clinical Curriculum Dr. Maria Manriquez—UA College of Medicine Phoenix

RWJF Public Health Nurse Leader, Chief Tomi St. Mars—Office of Injury Prevention, Arizona Department of Health Services

This Nationwide epidemic is devastating communities. This drug does not discriminate, it affects all social classes, backgrounds, ages, and genders. This is not just a Suburban or Urban problem and this is not a single Source agency fight. Together we can start finding solutions.

More on Chasing the Dragon: https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/raising-awareness-of-opioid-addiction