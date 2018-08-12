Somerton Resident Busted for Smuggling Meth by Yuma Sector Border Patrol

Yuma, Arizona - Agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Mexican national Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence after he attempted to smuggle $150K in methamphetamine Wednesday.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., agents referred a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata to the secondary inspection area for further investigation, where they discovered 43 packages of methamphetamine weighing 50 pounds, with an estimated street value of $150,000 dollars.

The driver, a 34-year-old male currently residing in Somerton was arrested, and his vehicle and contraband were seized.