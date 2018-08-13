Art Without Borders

San Luis, Arizona - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the San Luis Library is pleased to announce their 5th Annual Art Exhibition, "Art Without Borders," will commence Thursday, September 13, 2018. “Art Without Borders” is a collaboration of Arizona Western College, Museo Regional de San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexican Consulate and the San Luis Library.

Local artists interested in displaying artwork must register online at www.yumalibrary.org All ages are welcome. There is no charge to participate.



The 2017 Art Exhibition, “Origins,” was recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.