San Luis CBP Officers Arrest Internal Body Carrier

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a Yuma resident in a failed attempt to smuggle nearly half a pound of methamphetamine into the United States Thursday.

Officers at the pedestrian crossing referred a 51-year-old U.S. citizen woman for further inspection where canine led to the discovery of nearly $1,200 worth of methamphetamine concealed inside the suspect’s crotch.

Officers seized the methamphetamine and arrested the woman, turning her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

