Cop engages in slow speed chase

Marion Country Florida - Deputy Bryan Bowman spotted a slow mover on the road a very slow mover. In fact, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, it was a tortoise.

Bowman tried to coax the miscreant off the road, but the testy turtle snapped at him. So the cop got back into his patrol car, turned on the flashing lights atop his vehicle and followed the critter for 20 minutes until the tortoise veered off into the woods. Bowman caught the whole thing on video, which the Marion Country Florida Sherriff’s office posted on Facebook. On the video, the deputy is heard saying: "The nerve of this guy. He's literally going one mile per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone."