5th Annual Back to School Fair - San Luis Library

San Luis, Arizona - The San Luis Library is hosting the 5th Annual “Back to School Fair” on Friday, July 27th, at 9:00 a.m.

Discover the resources you need to be ready for the new school year and the after-school activities that the library offers for you and your family! Representatives from community agencies will provide additional information about services they provide. Students of all ages will receive a backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last) courtesy of the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc., the San Luis Fund, and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.



Students, parents, and educators are welcome. There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.