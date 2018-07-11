The stuff friends are made of

Yuma, Arizona - Man has no greater love than to return a winning lottery ticket given to him by mistake, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. A man in Maryland purchased a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, misread it and gave it to his pal to enter into the state’s second chance My Lottery Rewards contest.

The friend gave the ticket a second look and saw that it was, in fact, a top prizewinner worth $50,000. So, he did what any self-respecting friend would do; he gave it back to his pal.