Vice President’s Call with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the historic agreement with Skopje to resolve the long-standing name issue. He offered U.S. support for the agreement and its sustainable, successful implementation, and praised Prime Minister Tsipras’s leadership and courage in reaching this agreement, which will bolster the region’s prosperity and stability.

Vice President Pence also discussed the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair, which will feature the United States as the honored country.