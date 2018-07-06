Malawi National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Malawian people on the 54th anniversary of independence on July 6.

"I applaud Malawi’s consistent contributions to regional peacekeeping missions and its strong democratic tradition. Our close coordination underscores our shared democratic values as we work toward a prosperous future for both of our countries.

"As Malawians celebrate, please know that the people of the United States celebrate with you."