President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 3562, H.R. 4009, and S. 1285 into Law

Washington, DC - On Friday, June 1, 2018, the President signed into law:

H.R. 3562, which authorizes VA to provide assistance for adaptions of residences of veterans and Service members who are participating in training and rehabilitation programs for veterans with service-connected disabilities;

H.R. 4009, the “Smithsonian National Zoological Park Central Parking Facility Authorization Act,” which authorizes the Smithsonian Institution to plan, design, and construct a central parking facility on the property of the National Zoological Park in the District of Columbia; and

1285, the “Oregon Tribal Economic Development Act,” which allows certain Tribes in the state of Oregon to lease or transfer certain lands.